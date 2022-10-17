Suspect in Ida bodyguard murder in court

The suspect in the murder of Ida Odinga's bodyguard Barack Oduor Onyango will be detained for 14 days pending the completion of investigations.

Mr Collins Okundi, who appeared before Kisumu Senior Resident Magistrate Stella Telewa, was arrested on Sunday after surrendering at a police station in Eldoret.

Mr Oduor was shot dead early Friday morning in a scuffle said to have been triggered by a love triangle.

Court reports show Mr Okundi fled to Nairobi before he was arrested in Eldoret.

Explaining the request to detain the suspect, Prosecutor John Oyimbo told the court the suspect had fled the crime scene and was a flight risk.

"The 14 days we are requesting … may be utilised to analyse the firearm which was used in the murder of Ida Odinga's bodyguard," Mr Oyimbo said.

Ida's life at risk

He went on: "The deceased was a bodyguard of the former prime minister's wife, therefore putting her life at risk."

He said prosecutors want Mr Okundi to record a statement at the police station.

He said Mr Oduor’s male companion was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu and later airlifted to Nairobi for treatment.

Prosecutor Mina Opiyo also argued that the suspect would interfere with investigations if he was released on bail.

"We are praying that this court should detain the respondent for more investigations," Ms Opiyo said.

In response, Mr Okundi asked the court to allow him to get treated for pain in his teeth and right arm.

Magistrate Telewa ordered that the suspect undergo a medical examination while in detention.