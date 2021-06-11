Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital
Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Kisumu

Prime

Stream of patients at Jaramogi hospital illustrates surge in Covid-19 toll

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Female and male patients of all ages clung plastic bags full of oxygen and were gasping for air as the coronavirus choked them.
  • Children are not spared either. In the pediatric section, the atmosphere was tense.

Weak and desperate patients gasping for air, with their veins protruding from their necks. That is what greeted us when we came face to face with the reality of Covid-19 at isolation facilities in Kisumu County on Thursday.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Tana pastoralists ditch livestock for cotton farming

  2. Cargo train stalls in Nyeri after wagon derails

    Cargo train in Nyeri

  3. Missing Mombasa teen found dead

  4. PRIME Unresolved killings of elderly women in Naivasha and Gilgil

  5. The sad story behind tin roof along Kisumu-Busia highway

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.