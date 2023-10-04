Sondu: Three killed, several injured in fresh clashes

Three people are feared dead and several others injured after fresh attacks at Sondu along the Kisumu-Kericho border.

Upper Nyakach Assistant County Commissioner Darwin Orina told the Nation that the incident happened early Wednesday.

"The victims have been taken to Nyabondo Mission Hospital for treatment and we will give a clear update later," Mr Orina said.

The Sondu market had been tense before the fight, with most of the victims shot with arrows.

A house was also reportedly burnt down in the pre-dawn attack.

The incident comes barely two weeks after another attack in which one person died and 10 others were injured.

The border clashes have been going on for a number of years, with some leaders on the Kisumu side now calling for military intervention.

Led by Kisumu Woman Rep Ruth Odinga, they say there's a need for military intervention in the volatile area to quell the rampant attacks "as the police seem incapable of solving the problem".