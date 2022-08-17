Scare as motorist rams DCI car in Kisumu

There was drama in Kisumu town after a motorist rammed a vehicle driven by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

His actions saw one of the detectives come out of their vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser drew his pistol out and shot at the tyres of the vehicle, a RAV-4 that had rammed their car, seemingly intentionally.

The officer fired four shots at the car’s tyres on the left-hand side in a bid to immobilise it, but the driver managed to speed off with flat tyres as the officers pursued him.

All this time, curious residents were staring in awe while some scampered for safety when the officer shot at the tyres.

Mentally unstable

Police later said that the motorist was mentally unstable.

According to police, the man is a renowned lawyer and a human rights defender.

He drove around the Kenya Commercial Board roundabout over 10 times and this aroused the suspicion of the public and police from the Central Police station responded.

“The subject rammed into the police vehicle three times before the police shot at his tyres but the subject managed to flee,” read the police report.

He was pursued and cornered at Sovereign Hotel.

“With his history of mental illness, he was rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH). No one was injured in the melee,” the report further read.