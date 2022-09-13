Sand harvesters driving Kibos residents from their homes

Residents of Rarieda Koloo in Kisumu County are living in fear over the looming collapse of their houses situated near River Kibos.

Locals lamented that illegal sand harvesting along the river is threatening to displace them from their homes.

Some residents have had to move elsewhere because of deep gullies creeping closer to their homes.

William Agallo, an elderly man, said unscrupulous people involved in sand harvesting have aggravated soil erosion along the river.

“We didn’t have huge gullies at first, as you can see, but the damage has increased due to illegal sand harvesting that has weakened the soil and eroded the river banks,” Mr Agallo said.

While a few people benefit from sand harvesting, the entire village is losing because of adverse environmental effects, said Rarieda Koloo resident Millicent Akinyi.

“Sand harvesting recently claimed the lives of children and adults in this area. We have complained but nobody seems to listen to our cries,” Mrs Akinyi said.

Environmental degradation

Daily haulage of sand continues to degrade the environment by accelerating soil erosion and disrupting soil stability.

Some of the most notable environmental effects of sand harvesting are riverbank and riverbed erosion, the drying up of aquifers, water and air pollution, and the loss of valuable trees and animal species.

Under the Environment Management and Coordination Act, sand harvesting can only happen after a proper environmental impact assessment has been carried out and with the approval of technical sand harvesting committees.

But lack of resources and interference from political leaders has hampered the enforcement of these regulations.

Mr Agallo blamed the laxity of officials of the environment watchdog Nema and local administrators in enforcing the sand harvesting ban.