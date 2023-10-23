Ruto's UDA opens new office in Raila's backyard

President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance Party has opened an office in Kisumu West to widen its recruitment initiative.

The office along Kisumu Busia Highway has been opened barely seven months after another UDA office was set ablaze in Milimani, Kisumu during anti-government protests.

Kisumu County UDA chairman aspirant James Odhiambo Oyolo said the party is seeking to popularise itself in the County.

"We thank Azimio leader Raila Odinga who has been at the forefront of multiparty democracy. Today we are enjoying the fruits of multiparty democracy," said Mr Oyolo.

Kisumu is the stronghold of opposition leader Raila Odinga with ODM party having the majority of seats in Kisumu County Assembly.

"The Luo Nyanza has been in opposition for so long. It is time we get leaders who are affiliated to President Ruto's party so that development can trickle down to our people," Oyolo said.

Mr Oyolo noted that leaders and senior government officials from Coast Region recently met to seek an audience with President Ruto on matters of development.

"Our desire is to have a balance in sharing of the seats. If the ODM party gets a section of the seat, UDA should have some, so that we can all benefit," he said.

He said the party will soon embark on an aggressive recruitment campaign in Kisumu County.