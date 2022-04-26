Riots erupt in Nyalenda over ODM nomination certificate

Locals in Nyalenda, Kisumu, protest over withdrawal of ODM nomination certificate

By  Nation Reporter

Locals in Nyalenda, Kisumu on Tuesday blocked roads with burning tyres and stones to protest the withdrawal of ODM nomination certificate awarded to Ratib Ahmed Boitone.

Boitone, 47, was last Wednesday declared the winner of Nyalenda (A) ward ODM primaries.

He defeated his arch-rival, the incumbent Ojwang Ogendo, to clinch the ODM ticket.

Fondly referred to as ‘Babake’ by his ardent supporters, he garnered 503 votes to take the flag against Mr Ogendo’s 206. 

