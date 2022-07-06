Thieves steal valuables from Kisumu Governor Nyong’o’s home

Police are probing two officers guarding the rural home of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o in Ratta village, Seme sub-county after a theft following a suspected break-in.

Also facing probe are two workers at the home, Kisumu County Police Commander Alphonse Kimanthi has said, adding that it could have been an inside job.

In the break-in that happened Tuesday night, the suspected thieves stole clothes, food stuffs and other valuables.

"The night incident could be an inside job but we have launched investigations into the matter after taking statements from at least four people who are usually present at the governor's rural residence," Mr Kimanthi told Nation.africa.

Police only got wind of the incident around 8am Wednesday after the governor's farmhand reported it to the authorities.

The county police boss said no arrests have been made in connection to the theft.

He indicated that it will be “just a matter of time” before they get hold of the suspected thieves. He revealed that they intend to question locals and neighbours too.

Governor Nyong’o was not at home when the incident happened. He is said to have spent the night at his rental house in Milimani estate.