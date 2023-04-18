Police investigate death of Asian woman 'strangled by her workers' in Kisumu's posh Milimani Estate

Police in Kisumu are investigating the death of an Asian woman who was allegedly strangled to death at her Milimani home on Tuesday morning.

The 75-year-old Mirmala Shah is suspected to have been suffocated and strangled by her employees, two men and a woman.

The motive of the killing is not yet clear but the police say they are looking into all the possibilities, including robbery.

Kisumu County Police Commander Alphonce Kimathi said the 10.45am incident is being treated as a murder case.

“We are yet to establish what really transpired and will give a clear report once we have any information concerning the matter. We have already launched a probe into the matter,” he said as he urged anyone with information that may help in the investigations to come forward and report to the nearest police station.

The suspects remain at large.

According to the neighbours, it is alleged that the suspects, who had worked for the woman for more than eight years, also made away with an unknown amount of money and other items.

“It is sad that someone can decide to take the life of a fellow human being because of money. The workers had served the woman for more than eight years and she trusted them,” said a neighbour.

The incident has got residents of the leafy suburbs of Milimani Estate worried over the rising cases of insecurity in the area.

Last month, Kisumu City Manager Mr Abala Wanga banned Boda boda operators from operating in the affluent neighbourhood over increased incidences of crime.