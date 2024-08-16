Police arrest suspect in murder of GSU officer in Kisumu

Police in Kisumu have arrested a man in connection with the recent killing of a General Service Unit (GSU) officer in Manyatta Estate.

Ronald Liwind, believed to be the assailant, was arrested at his home in Asembo, Siaya County.

County Police Commander Kizito Mutoro confirmed the arrest saying, "We recovered assorted crude weapons and jungle uniforms during the arrest."

Mr Liwind was taken into Kondele Police Station and will be charged with murder, according to the police.

The police are also pursuing Mr Liwind's suspected accomplice, identified as David Nyeuse, who is currently on the run.

The dead officer, Calvince Omondi, was attached to the Turkwel Barracks and was on leave at the time of the incident.

The attack occurred in Manyatta estate at around 11 pm on that fateful night.

Mr Omondi was in the company of a friend who sustained injuries during the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Mr George Olwa, who was Mr Omondi's guardian, said the officer was a total orphan who he had raised as his own son.

The 25-year-old officer was newly employed.

“I was the one looking after him. He joined the forces recently and now he is no more,” Mr Olwa said.

Mr Olwa questioned the security situation in the area.

“If an officer can be killed in that manner, are ordinary citizens safe?" he wondered.

Mr Mutoro described the incident as a murder case.

He urged members of the public with information to assist the police to complete the investigation and bring the suspects to justice.

"We are pursuing this incident as a murder case and urge members of the community who may have evidence that can support the matter to report to any police station near them. All the suspects will be arrested and charged in the court of law," said Mr Mutoro.

Police said they believe the officer was stabbed in the chest, causing fatal injuries.

His body was moved to the Jaramogi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.