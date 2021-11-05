Part-time lecturers at Kisumu Jaramogi varsity go on strike

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) is facing a major crisis after part-time lecturers downed their tools over salary arrears amounting to Sh150 million.

Learning at JOOUST’s Kisumu campus has been paralysed while several classes at the main campus in Bondo have stopped as the strike enters its second week.

Each of the lecturers is owed between Sh500,000 and Sh1.5 million, according to grievances listed in a petition to the university.

The over 300 lecturers who downed their tools last week claim the salary stalemate dates back to 2016, even though the vice-chancellor, Prof Stephen Agong, dismissed the claims as exaggerated.

The disgruntled lecturers, through their caucus chairman Antony Ayorah, accused the university of failing to issue them with appointment letters that are used to process their salaries at the end of each semester.

“It is unfortunate for the management to cite a lack of appointment letters while it never kept its promise of issuing the letters before the end of each semester,” said Mr Ayorah, who spoke on their behalf.

Part-time lecturers make up about 90 percent of JOOUST’s instructors and teach most of the classes.

The strike might affect the forthcoming graduation, scheduled for December 2021, as the lecturers threatened not to release students’ results until they are paid.

They also vowed not to prepare exam papers that students are expected to sit starting next week.

The strike is likely to lead to a prolonged semester, affecting crash programmes that were introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lecturers have also faulted the recently introduced online software, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), that is meant to enable instructors to key in details about their work, including lessons taught and the number of students who attended the unit per semester.

“We were never trained on how to use the ERP system, whose use is restricted to passwords and usernames controlled by the school administration, limiting most tutors from access,” Mr Ayorah said.

He also said JOOUST had not issued them with a breakdown of how their salaries are paid into their accounts.

“Most of us are paid Sh50,000 per semester. The amount does not, however, specify terms of payment per student, which has never been revealed to us,” he said.

But Prof Agong, the VC, said it is difficult for JOOUST to ascertain the validity of the claims without the instructors being awarded letters of appointment that stipulate terms of employment.

“We could be dealing with ghost workers. How can someone claim to have worked for the institution for over five years without receiving any payment or having any proof of employment?” Prof Agong said.

“According to our records, the university has only engaged 80 part-time lecturers, whose accrued arrears sum up to Sh20 million from early 2020 when Covid-19 struck.”

Prof Agong said the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted their financial flows.