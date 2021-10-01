Visually impaired models strut runway in rare fashion show

They were no ordinary models; they graced the runway aided by strings, while those who walked freely would stop to make use of echo locators to find objects close by.

In the middle of the red carpet, they stopped to pose for photographs as the crowd went wild.

They were visually impaired models, male and female, who were on the runaway in an event held at the Gates Talent Campus last weekend, showcasing different outfits and designs.

In a first in Kenya, Kisumu County last Sunday held a fashion show for the visually impaired as part of efforts to create equality in the fashion and design industry.

Fifteen models guided by strings or by other sighted models strutted the runway, akin to a similar event at the 2016 Paris Fashion Week.

Among them was 10-year-old Sharleen Atieno. Dressed in a black T-shirt, matching shorts and a pair of eyeglasses, she confidently walked the runway holding hands with nine-year-old Malaika Inanna.

Malaika Iaana (left) guides Sharleen Akinyi during the Kisumu fashion show for the visually impaired at the the Gates Talent Campus. Photo credit: Pool

One-of-a-kind fashion show

From the big smile on her face, it was evident that Sharleen was having the time of her life, oblivious of the audience that was there to witness the one-of-a-kind fashion show.

The visually impaired models from Kibos School for the Blind included those who are fully and partially blind, and those with skin disorders.

The models aged between four and 16 years graced the runway aided by strings, sighted models or echo locators.

A similar event, and the first of its kind in the world, was held at the New York Fashion week in February 2016.

The organisers of the Kisumu event aimed at ensuring individuals accept their eye deficiencies so they can fight for society to perceive them differently.

A visually impaired model (right) from Kibos School for the Blind is guided during the Kisumu fashion show. Photo credit: Pool

Raise awareness

They also wanted to raise awareness on causes of visual impairment and empower the affected women and make them feel included in the fashion industry.

“Most times, we decide what they (models) wear, how they dress, the colour and texture of their outfits. This event is, however, aimed at raising awareness on how the designers can find a way to incorporate the visually impaired,” said Ms Hyrall Matete, the event organiser, who’s also the CEO and founder of Angels of Sunset Modelling Agency.

“If we keep including them in every activity, they will always feel part of us and this will be a major step towards ending stigmatisation against the visually impaired and any other kind of disability,” she added.

Ms Matete said through the event they hoped to ensure the students get quality education by helping them acquire basic boarding school stuff.

Ms Hyral Matete (centre in white) who organised the Kisumu fashion show for the visually impaired children poses for a photo with students and a teacher. Photo credit: Pool

Raise funds

“We are also using this opportunity to raise funds to help the school buy a number of provisions, including books, braille equipment and a number of personal equipment for the students,” she stated.

Getting to the runway, however, has not been easy, said 12-year-old Alikiba Adagala.

“I feel good to be part of the team. It has been three months of training and I am glad we have finally made it,” he said.

Alikiba said it took time before they were able to master different poses and when to stand still for cameras.

“Our teachers were at first reluctant because nothing like this has happened in the school. But our trainer was more promising, which made them trust her,” he said, adding that with time the models have been able to comfortably walk on the runway using trained dogs, echo locators and strings, without stumbling.

The event has helped in boosting his self-confidence, he said.

Need for support

“I have also learnt that everyone, if given a chance can participate in any activity; all we need is support. We also need our audience to believe in us by cheering because that is the only way we get convinced that we have the best,” he said.

Ms Jemimah Okoth, a teacher at the school praised the programme, saying it was a positive way of implementing the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

“The journey required us to practise patience and ensure our students had an inner liking of the activity before embarking on the practice. For them, the love for modeling must come from their heart,” she said.

The school will now have a modeling club, which, she says could help build learners’ confidence.

Ms Matete confirmed that similar events will be held in the coming years until visually impaired models become a norm in the country.