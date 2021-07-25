ODM leaders demand probe after chaotic funeral leaves man dead

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) wants further investigations into an incident involving leaders from Kisumu County, in which one person was stabbed to death and another shot.

The Saturday afternoon funeral in Miwani, Muhoroni Constituency, turned chaotic when leaders differed on the order of addresses.

Kisumu County Assembly Speaker Elisha Oraro, who was the master of ceremonies, insisted he would speak last given the deceased was an assembly staff member.

Muhoroni MP Onyango Koyoo walked away after insisting he was the host and that it would be appropriate if he took charge and invited speakers.

It was while youths surged towards the podium, following these developments, that the stabbing took place.

The victim bled profusely as people prepared to take him to hospital and died on the way. The body was taken to Ahero sub-county hospital mortuary.

The suspect tried to run away while carrying the weapon but was shot by police in the legs, disarmed and arrested.

Punishments looming

On Sunday afternoon, ODM leaders from the Kisumu office condemned the incident, saying after police complete the investigations, they will take action against the leaders.

"In future, political leaders do not have to press to talk at funerals,” assembly majority leader Ken Onyango said, adding it was wrong for the youth to be allowed to attend the funeral while armed with crude weapons.

"The perpetrators of this heinous crime are known and should be brought to book. This kind of hooliganism must be nipped in the bud.”

He claimed the chaos was planned by politicians from the county who are keen on driving their own agenda through violence.

Milimani Market Ward MCA Seth Kanga warned ODM members against disobeying guidelines in the party's code of conduct.

"All elected leaders must behave in accordance with the party’s constitution and the rule of law which they signed. Should they act contrary [to the guidelines], the ODM County coordinating committee will take action against them," said Mr Kanga.