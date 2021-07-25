ODM leaders demand probe after chaotic funeral leaves man dead

Kisumu ODM leaders

Kisumu County Assembly majority leader Ken Onyango, Kisumu's ODM chairman Ayiecho Olweny and Market Milimani Ward MCA Seth Kanga address journalists at Orange House in Kisumu County on July 25, 2021. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Saturday afternoon funeral in Miwani turned chaotic when leaders differed on the order of addresses

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) wants further investigations into an incident involving leaders from Kisumu County, in which one person was stabbed to death and another shot.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.