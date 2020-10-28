Nyong'o seeks to evict Kisumu politicians from houses over unpaid rent

Three senior politicians and the wife of a former Kisumu County Secretary are facing eviction from county houses over rent arrears running into millions of shillings.

Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo, Nyakach parliamentary aspirant Erick Okeyo and Pamela Olang’o, wife of former Kisumu County Secretary Dr Olang’o Onudi, have been given seven days to settle the arrears, which have accrued over time, or face eviction.

The move by Governor Nyong’o, through acting City Manager Abala Wanga, is likely to further worsen the frosty relationship he has had with Mr Outa and Dr Onudi.

In a letter sent to Mr Outa dated October 13, 2020, signed by Mr Wanga, it is said that records indicated that the Kisumu Senator has not made any payments since he occupied his Milimani residence, accruing rent arrears of Sh1.7 million.

According to the city manager, this is in contravention of the tenancy agreement and, hence, he is liable for eviction and the county government can institute legal action against Mr Outa to recover the full amount.

“In view of the aforesaid, you are hereby given seven days from the date hereof to ensure payment is done, failing which the tenancy will be terminated henceforth without any further reference to you,” said Mr Wanga.

The notice ended on October 20, 2020.

For Mr Okeyo, who is also the Chairperson of the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority, the city manager, in a letter dated October 8, accuses him of accruing rent arrears amounting to Sh5.4 million.

He was given up to October 12 to vacate the premises.

Mr Okeyo had gone to court seeking to stop the eviction. The suit came up for hearing on several occasions where he wanted the county government to be restrained from interfering with his tenancy.

As at June 2, 2016, Mr Okeyo owed the county government Sh2.47 million which continues to increase at the rate of Sh60,000 per month until termination of the tenancy.

Mr Okeyo, however, lost the case after a chief magistrate's court in Kisumu on March 15 this year dismissed the case, ordering Mr Okeyo to pay what he owes the county government.

The court also ordered the termination of tenancy and asked Mr Okeyo to vacate the premises with immediate effect.

Mr Wanga threatened to forcibly evict Mr Okeyo should he fail to settle the arrears.

Mr Midiwo also owes the county government Sh876,000 and is facing eviction if he doesn’t clear the arrears for his rented Milimani estate house.

Should the county government effect the eviction, it will be a double blow for Mr Midiwo, whose popular bar and restaurant which sat on Kenya Railways Corporation land, was demolished to pave way for the expansion of the Kisumu Port.

Speaking to the Nation, Mr Midiwo said he has amicably sorted out the matter with the city manager where they agreed that the city will carry out some repairs which they have not done for many years.

He said he has been raising issues over the deplorable state of the house over the years. He said that when he got the house, it was bushy and he even repaired the roof and fenced it off.

“I spoke to Mr Wanga and some engineers came to assess the house to see what they can do about it. From that, they will tell me what I should be paying but, for now, I do not owe them,” said Mr Midiwo.

Mrs Onudi, whose house is in Milimani estate, may be forced to vacate it if she doesn’t clear the Sh3.62 million owed to the county government.

For the past decade, there have been concerns over prominent politicians grabbing institutional houses in the leafy suburbs of Kisumu’s Milimani estate.

The prominent people are said to have acquired the houses during the first year of devolution while other cases go way back to the defunct municipal/county council era.

There have been calls by activists and members of the public to have the public officers charged with abuse of office.