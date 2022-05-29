Nyakach Deputy County Commissioner Sylvester Munyasia dies

Nyakach Deputy County Commissioner Sylvester Munyasia has died.

Confirming the death, Kisumu County Commissioner Josephine Ouko told Nation.Africa that the administrator had been unwell and that his body was found in his house on Sunday morning.

The cause of his death remains unclear.

The body was taken to the Aga Khan Hospital mortuary in Kisumu for a post-mortem.

“We are not able to establish what could have led to his death but he had been unwell for some time. We are still gathering information on circumstances surrounding his death. At the moment, the details are sketchy,” said Ms Ouko.

Hardworking civil servant

She eulogised the administrator as a hardworking civil servant.

The administrator was posted to Nyakach Sub-County in April last year.

A colleague of the administrator said he had been unwell for some time before he reported to Nyakach.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong'o sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Munyasia.

Prof Nyong’o said the late Munyasia was a dedicated public servant who embraced team work.