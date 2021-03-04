Naam-Lolwe festival to highlight danger of plastics

The Flipflopi boat on the offshores of Lake Victoria next to Dunga Hill Camp in Kisumu on March 1, 2021. 

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Caroline Wafula

A campaign raising awareness on the harm that plastics are causing in Lake Victoria starts at Dunga beach in Kisumu today, with a series of activities, including high level discussions on whether there is need for a regional consensus on banning specific single-use polythene.

