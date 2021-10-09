Mental health: State to set up regional centers of excellence

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o gives an address at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu County during the World Mental Health Week on October 9, 2021. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Angeline Ochieng

The government will set up regional centers of excellence to assist in the provision of mental health services and ease the burden of Mathare National Teaching and Referral Hospital.

