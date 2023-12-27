Meet Kisumu couple that digs pit latrines to make ends meet

Monica Adhiambo and her husband Wilson Ondiek have been making a living from the depths of the earth for the past 18 years.

The couple have defied the odds, braved a barrage of criticism and risked everything just to put food on the table.

The partnership began one afternoon when Adhiambo delivered lunch to her husband, who was on his second day of digging a 15-foot pit latrine in the neighbourhood. She found him alone, without a helper, commonly known as 'Mtu wa mkono'.

When she asked where the helper was, her husband told her that he had quit.

“The following day when she brought lunch, she asked me, ‘Baba Achieng, let me get inside there and see if I can also dig.’ I allowed her and she gave it a shot. When I returned home that night, she told me, ‘Baba Achieng, if you still don’t have someone to assist you then I’ll accompany you tomorrow. Aren’t we looking for money?’” Ondiek explained.

And with that, Adhiambo rolled up her skirt, picked up a mattock and a spade, and shovelled her way into the male-dominated field.

“Right now I am an expert and I love this job so much because it pays me. And I use that money to pay school fees, and buy food and clothes. I don’t borrow money from people anymore,” Adhiambo said.

The couple has three school-going children.

Adhiambo has since honed her skills and even surpassed her husband who introduced her to the trade.

“I only trained for two weeks, but by the third week I had already gotten the hang of it,” she said with a hint of pride.

The 45-year-old woman said that over the years she has had to deal with negative comments about her choice of work, especially from her close relatives.

Monica Adhiambo and her husband Wilson Ondiek digging a pit latrine. Photo credit: Nation Media Group

“My brother told me that I was doing an embarrassing job. You see, my husband is the one who offered me this job and I love it because it has helped me a lot,” said Adhiambo.

Most of the pit latrines the couple dig are 15 feet deep, but sometimes they can go as deep as 20 feet.

Adhiambo added that sometimes they run into boulders and all she does in such situations is pray to God to intervene.

So, how do they share the spoils from their toils?

“After we are done, the client pays me and that money belongs to the two of us, my wife and I. We share it equally,” explains Ondiek.

They usually charge between Sh500 and Sh600 per foot. However, there are situations where they can go as low as Sh400 depending on the season and their relationship with the client.

Although the couple specialises in digging pit latrines, they have also tried their hands at other ventures, including grave preparation.

“We used to dig graves too and, in fact, the money was extremely good. But because of cultural reasons, we were forced to quit,” Ondiek said.

Adhiambo, who is also a village elder, says that in addition to digging pit latrines, she is also good at plastering mud houses, known locally as rwadho ot.

Her message to her fellow women is succinct.

“Don’t just sit at home, get out and do some work and get paid. If you just sit back at home waiting for your husband to feed you, there will be problems,” she said.