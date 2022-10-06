Maseno Girls pupil goes missing, found defiled

A family in Nairobi is seeking justice after a 12-year-old girl was defiled.

The Standard Seven pupil at Maseno Girls Boarding Primary School went missing on Monday morning, only to be found 12 hours later after being defiled by an unknown person.

The girl’s parents said she disappeared from the school compound on Monday at 5am.

"I received a call from a relative on Monday at around 8am, informing me that my daughter was missing from school. We later called the school head, who confirmed that it was true," the victim's mother said.

The parents, who live in Nairobi, then travelled to Kisumu to search for their daughter.

"We arrived at the school and confirmed that she was indeed not there and went out to look for her," her father said.

The girl’s mother said they searched the school compound before visiting several bus and police stations, to no avail.

"We had almost given up the search when we received a call from a new number with a distress cry from my daughter, asking us to come and rescue her," her father said.

In the bush

The owner of the phone told the girl’s parents that they had found her running from the bush near the Otonglo market, several kilometres from her school.

"When we went to pick her up, my child looked scared. She also had blood on her clothes," said her mother. The girl then told her parents that she had been defiled.

The girl was rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital before her patients filed a report at a police station.

The parents said they made a phone call to the school about the development but administrators had not responded.

"None of the teachers has visited us or called us to inquire about the matter," the girl’s father said, adding that they needed answers on how their daughter left the school.

The parents also claimed they had raised concerns about security at the school.

"Our children have been complaining about the school security during holidays and we raised the matter to the school but nothing has been done," the girl’s mother said.

"All we want is justice for our daughter. We are calling on the Ministry of Education to intervene,” she said.

Nation.Africa reached out to the school principal, who said she was out on official duty. She added that the county director of education would issue a statement on the matter on her behalf.

Reached by phone, County Director of Education Peter Munene said the matter had been taken over by his officials and the police.