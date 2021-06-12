Man who lay in mortuary for years to finally get burial

A dismantled roof lies at Tieng'rea area along the Kisumu Busia Highway in Kisumu County on June 11, 2021. The roof belongs to a family whose house was demolished two months after they lost their father 8 years ago and the body exhumed following a land dispute.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Frequent users of the Kisumu-Busia highway are familiar with the sight of tin roofing that has been lying by the side of the road for more than three years. 

