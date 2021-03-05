Man lynched after shooting four people with pistol snatched from policeman

The scene of the Friday morning incident.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Police in Kisumu are investigating an incident where a man was lynched by a mob after he snatched a pistol from a traffic policeman and seriously injured four people.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Kajiado family calls for justice after kin allegedly killed by police

  2. Man lynched after shooting four with pistol snatched from officer

  3. Covid vaccine arrives in Nyanza

  4. Jubilee retains Huruma ward seat

  5. Ford Kenya's Majimbo Kalasinga wins Kabuchai MP race

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.