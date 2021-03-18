Lynched Kisumu shooter had lost his job last year, family says

Roseline Awino

Roseline Awino, the step-mother of Ambrose Odero Owino, 25, who was lynched in Kisumu after he grabbed a gun from a policeman and shot several people. Ms Awino said she raised him since he was nine years old.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia  &  Aldrin Ochieng

In Kalenjouk village, Alego Sub-County in Siaya County, one family is in shock, struggling to come to terms with the death of their kin.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Man who posted senator’s shisha video jailed

  2. Lynched Kisumu shooter was jobless, kin say

  3. Police seize Sh16m bhang hidden in water truck

  4. PRIME Touts barred from new Green Park terminus

  5. Declare your interest in House business, Speaker tells Nyeri MCAs

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.