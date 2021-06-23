Lake region counties seek nod to import Covid-19 drugs, test kits

Lake region Covid press conference

LREB governors (from left) James Ongwae (Kisii), Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) and Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu) during a press briefing on June 22, 2021. They asked the national government to allow them to procure Covid-19 rapid test kits and import vaccines directly to address rising infections.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Counties in the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) now want the national government to allow them to procure Covid-19 rapid test kits and import vaccines directly to address rising infections.

