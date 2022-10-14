Kisumu 'Yurop' to make you know quality of air you breathe

You can now breathe easy in Kisumu as the county is set to install air quality monitoring gadgets that will offer timely data to be used to tackle rising air pollution.

The devices, to be placed at various spots in the lakeside city, use high-resolution artificial intelligence and make the data accessible to members of the public via a smartphone app and the digital dashboard.

Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga noted that the project, to be implemented by Ugandan firm AirQo, will go live in the next two weeks.

“The monitors will be placed at various locations, including Jua Kali, Kibuye market, the main bus terminus and the central business district, among other areas,” he said.

The initiative, funded by Google, is being implemented in 10 cities, including Dakar (Senegal), Douala (Cameroon), Lagos (Nigeria) and the Ugandan cities of Kampala, Fort Portal and Jinja.

The dashboard will give green (good), yellow (satisfactory) and red (poor) signals to indicate levels of air quality in particular areas at different dates and times.

Kisumu County Secretary John Auma noted that the county will set up a secretariat to take charge of the programme, which aims to enhance cleaner air in the lakeside city.

“The team will help in analysing and forecasting air quality data to international standards and work with partners to reduce air pollution and raise awareness of its effects,” he said shortly after signing an agreement with the firm.