Kisumu youth group wins tractor

A youth group in Kisumu County has been awarded a John Deere 5050D tractor after being named winner of the 2022 Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) national business plan competition.

Kowuor Central Village Youth Group in Katito, Nyando sub-county, came in first in the competition that saw more than 85 youth groups submit their entries.

The competition was a collaboration between AGRA and US agricultural machinery manufacturer John Deere and its dealer Mascor Kenya Limited.

Speaking at the event, Kowuor Central Village Youth Group’s chairperson Dickens Muga said the tractor will help transform their business by increasing their yields.

“We already have an existing clientele but have been unable to serve them due to lack of adequate machinery,” he said.

Group members grow African leafy vegetables and the tractor will lessen their field work, he said.

Three years in existence

The competition required participants to have been registered in agriculture in Kenya for at least three years, said AGRA Kenya Country Manager John Macharia.

“Kowuor Central Village Youth Group’s business plan stood out because it outlined a clear strategy for transforming the tractor into a profitable business, all while increasing the uptake of mechanisation in their region,” Mr Macharia said.

The competition, targeting groups with members aged 18 to 35, is part of AGRA’s plan to popularise agricultural mechanisation services in Kenya.

The winning team submitted a business plan outlining how they would use the tractor to run a mechanisation business, Mr Macharia said.

“We had independent judges and a clear criterion for scoring. Deere and AGRA employees were not eligible, to avoid conflict of interest,’’ said Benson Lukania, Deere territory manager for Kenya.

Also present at the event was Mr Nelson Stephan, John Deere’s divisional sales manager for East Africa and the Middle East, who emphasised the need to promote agricultural mechanisation.

He said mechanisation is a key food system growth driver though many countries in Africa have not adopted the system.