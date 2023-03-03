Kisumu woman in court for defrauding Kenyans Sh8.9 million

A middle-aged woman has been charged in a Kisumu Court with conning unsuspecting Kenyans of more than Sh8 million.

Ms Gladys Adhiambo Omondi, who appeared before Resident Magistrate Gertrude Serem, was first charged with conspiracy to defraud Ms Petronila Achieng Omondi of Sh8.9 million in June 2021 in Nyakach sub-county on the pretense that she would be awarded a genuine tender from Kiambu, Machakos, Kitui and Garissa counties.

“On diverse dates between June 17 and July 19 2021, at Nyabondo, Nyakach sub-county, jointly with another not in court, you conspired with intent to defraud Ms Omondi Sh8.9 million by falsely presenting tender documents belonging to British Electrical Services,” read the charge sheet.

On the second count, the accused is facing charges of obtaining Sh8.9 million from the complainant by falsely pretending she had won a tender from British Engineering Service for the award of cable lines.

Ms Adhiambo has also been accused of making a document without authority on the third, fourth, and fifth counts.

“On June 10,2021, at an unknown place in the Republic of Kenya, with intent to defraud, you knowingly made a tender document No LMCP-DA/LOT3/BES/CON-003 purporting that it was a genuine tender award,” read the court document.

The accused is also facing two separate charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and obtaining registration of motor vehicle contrary unlawfully.

Ms Adhiambo is accused of conspiring with others not in court to obtain registration documents of a Toyota Prado vehicle valued at Sh5.5 million, the property of Sacho Motors Ltd.

The accused denied the charges and pleaded with the courts to grant her favourable cash bail and bond terms, a request that has been opposed by the prosecution.

State lawyers Anthony Odanda and Sylvester Thuo told the court that the accused had evaded arrest after committing the crime two years ago and was only arrested in Nairobi on March 1, 2023.

“The accused had gone into hiding for the past two years, she should therefore not be granted any bond terms since she is a flight risk,” said Mr Thuo.

Her lawyers Mr Robert Maua and Gilbert Oguso however argued that the authority had not at any point issued Ms Adhiambo with a warrant of arrest.