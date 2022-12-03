Kisumu traders count losses as fire razes business premises

Traders at Jua Kali in Kisumu are counting losses after a fire burnt down several business premises destroying property of unknown value including vehicles parked in an open yard for repairs.

Even as the cause of the Saturday morning fire which affected about 60 business premises is yet to be established, affected mechanics said they lost motor vehicle spare parts worth hundreds of thousands of shillings.

Ms Nancy Atieno, one of the traders, said she was alerted about the fire at 1am and rushed to the scene only to find several kiosks and other property ablaze.

“We rushed to the scene and by the time we got there we found the whole place engulfed in flames and we were unable to salvage our goods,” said Ms Atieno.

The County fire fighters rushed to the scene and help contain the fire from spreading to other properties.

Jua Kali business area chairperson Mr Jared Otieno said 600 traders have lost their properties in the fire incident.

Mr Otieno said he also lost welding machines, grinders and other equipment worth Sh600,000.

“We have lost all our property and it will take time for us to recover and start all over again. We are appealing to the county and national government to come to our support so that we can get back tour feet,” said Mr Otieno.

Kisumu Central Sub County Police Commander Mr Anthony Maina said the cause of the fire was being investigated.

“The value of the destroyed property is yet to be determined but the traders have made heavy losses in the incident,” said Mr Maina.

Kisumu County Governor Prof Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o said he had formed a team to look into the incident.