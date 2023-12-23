Kisumu senior citizens receive free medical tests at Ofafa Memorial Hall

Senior citizens and vulnerable members of society in Kisumu were on Friday treated to a free medical camp courtesy of Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga's office.

The initiative, which was organised to coincide with the coronation of the 9th Chairman of the Luo Council of Elders, Ker Odungi Randa, saw over 1,000 people treated for various ailments.

Through a partnership with the Maisha Project, residents attending the ceremony, which was graced by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, received free eye, malaria and blood pressure tests.

"Under the social protection component, the programme specifically targeted age-related diseases and conditions," said Ms Odinga.

Ms Elizabeth Obiero, who works in the MP's office, said they were able to treat a total of 350 elderly people who were given Tazama reading glasses for age-related farsightedness for as little as Sh150.

The event, which took place at Ofafa Memorial Hall, was the culmination of activities organised by Ms Odinga as part of her efforts to improve access to health services for the people, especially the low income earners.