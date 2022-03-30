Kisumu’s Uhuru market now open to the public after a long wait

The first phase of the multimillion-shilling Uhuru Business Park market complex opened on Wednesday to 5,000 traders, whose structures were removed to pave the way for the upgrading of the Sh3 billion inland port and old railway line.

The Sh600 million facility, constructed by the national government, is touted as one of the major fruits of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during the launch, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o assured small and informal traders displaced for infrastructure development in the city that he was committed to supporting their enterprises.

“The construction of markets, which is in line with the urban renewal agenda, is well envisaged in my manifesto, which seeks to create a major transformation in terms of city planning and the creation of habitable business spaces,” he said.

“From today, our traders will enjoy the warmth and comfort of an ultramodern market after years of trading in the streets under the vagaries of harsh weather conditions.”

The new market will accommodate traders who were displaced from Lwang’ni, Winmart, Varsity Plaza, Akamba line, Fontana, Konyando, KPLC, Bank Street, Lake Market.

It will serve as a retail point providing a ready market for sweet potatoes, yams, arrowroots, vegetables, fruits, groundnuts, sorghum, maize, fish, chicken, eggs and meat to local farmers.

Prof Nyong’o, while thanking President Kenyatta for handing over the project to the county, pointed out that the project will have a huge impact on the lakeside city’s economy by revitalising SMEs that were largely affected by the reorganisation of the city and the emergence of Covid-19.

“This will result in additional job creation, improved livelihoods and growth in the county’s revenue basket,” he said.

The market has 20 open sheds to be partitioned and fitted with lockable stalls and platforms to accommodate different sections.

It will have clear signage so that shoppers can easily identify services and goods, he said.

Floodlights

He also noted that streetlights and floodlights with a backup power generator will enhance security and promote a 24-hour economy.

“The facility also has loading and offloading zones for wholesalers, a police post, parking space for customers, fire extinguishers, three main gates and nine pedestrian gates for security purposes and high-mast floodlights and a well-lit trade cubicle to guarantee a safe environment for 24-hour trade,” he said.

The governor also noted that phase one of the modernisation of the Kibuye market is more than 90 per cent complete and will also absorb a majority of traders, including blacksmiths, second-hand clothes sellers, food sellers and furniture dealers.

This is in addition to the already complete Chichwa market with a capacity for 749 stalls, which are occupied.

“Maendeleo market is complete and already 360 traders have been settled in the trading space,” he said.