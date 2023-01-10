Kisumu's 'kuna kuna chief': I learnt my dance moves from TikTok

When Mr John Ogilo Migun had finished his daily administrative duties, he decided to go to Alleyways Beer Garden Club, a popular bar and restaurant in Kisumu City, for his favourite dish of fried chicken.

Mr Migun, the Northern Sub-Location assistant chief, got up to dance when the DJ started playing the popular hit Kuna Kuna. The song is a collaboration between several Kenyan artistes including Vic West, Fathermoh, Brandy Maina, Savara Mudigi and Thee Exit Band.

Little did the administrator know that someone was filming him as he danced. The video was uploaded on TikTok and the rest, as they say, is history.

Christened the ‘Miondoko Chief’, Mr Migun is now the talk of town owing to his cheerful dancing style.

The administrator says his life has now changed. He has become a celebrity after the video of his dancing moves went viral.

When Nation.Africa caught up with the ‘dancing chief’, on Monday, he was helping hundreds of parents apply for Kisumu Central school fees bursaries for their children.

Asked about where he learnt how to dance, Mr Migun said he has been learning from social media.

“I usually watch music shows on television and some challenges on TikTok but decided to do it my own way and have moves that my weight could carry,” he says.

He admits that he has received many friend requests on social media since going viral.

John Ogilo Migun. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

The administrator says the video has made him more popular in Kisumu.

He stated that many people can now open up and share with him critical information in the community.

“Being a chief has improved my discipline, I even had to shave my beard,” says the administrator.

Apart from Kisumu Bus Park, Northern Sub-Location covers Argwins Kodhek, Ondiek, Patel Flats, Nyalenda Railway, Upper Railway estates and the Police-line.

This area has ‘difficult youths’ to deal with, but he has managed the situation since his appointment as an assistant chief in 2019. He indicated that despite his video going viral, he has a cordial working relationship with his bosses.

“Since the video went viral, many people have been coming to my office to give important information on security matters,” he says.

The 38-year-old administrator believes times have changed and chiefs and their assistants must change how they go about their duties.

“Chiefs are more modern now, unlike in the olden days when paramount chiefs caned their subjects. The youth are finding it easier to relate to someone like me,” says Mr Migun.

He revealed that his wife did not like the video until she realised that it had impacted on his life positively.

John Ogilo Migun on duty at Xaverian Primary School in Kisumu on January 9, 2023. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Mr Migun encouraged women to allow their husbands to go out and enjoy themselves.

“I want to encourage women to allow their spouses to go out and relax to make them more productive when they go back home,” says Mr Migun, adding that he goes out to dance once in a while.

The father of one has asked parents to help their children nurture their talents.

“Parents should support their children to pursue what they are good at, including taking music courses. Supporting such initiatives will really go a long way in dealing with the mental health issues as well as empowering the youth to make money,” says Mr Migun.

His love for basketball has seen him coach colleges and schools like Ambira High School and Bar Chando Girls Secondary School basketball teams.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) certified coach is currently Maseno School’s basketball team coach.