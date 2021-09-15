crime scene
File

Kisumu

Prime

Kisumu residents live in fear as gangs rain terror in estates

By  Angeline Ochieng

As night falls and people retreat to their homes, fear creeps in for residents of Lolwe, Carwash, Migosi and Mamboleo estates in Kisumu, now the crime hotspots of the lakeside city.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.