Kisumu residents cry as gang terrorises, kills at will

Kisumu residents cry as gang terMs Monica Atieno, 20, is fighting for her life in the Intensive Care Unit at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) after an attack by unknown people.

Ms Atieno ran into her attackers at Buoye, Kisumu East sub-county, a week ago while heading home at 9pm.

She was hacked with a machete in the forehead and left for dead on a murram road.

She was lucky to have been rushed to the hospital by a Good Samaritan, who found her lying unconscious.

Her boyfriend, Mr Evans Onyango, says he found her at the hospital after a long search.

“We last spoke on Friday while she was on her way to visit me. But she was delayed by a heavy traffic jam on the Ahero-Kisumu road, only to alight at 9pm,” Mr Onyango said.

While she is out of danger, she had to undergo an eight-hour surgical procedure on her scalp before being transferred to the ICU.

Ms Atieno is among dozens of Kisumu residents who have died or are nursing injuries after falling victim to an unknown gang.

According to residents, the gang which has been terrorising them for months now, operates all night long attacking and killing whoever they meet on their way.

They are often armed with machetes, axes, kitchen knives and pieces of wood.

The gangsters have also broken into several shops.

Some of the areas that have become insecurity hotspots are Nyamasaria, Nyalenda, Buoye, Orongo, Akado, Rabuor and Kiboswa.

Mr Steve Ochieng, a student at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University, was one of the people who succumbed to machete injuries after an encounter with the gang in April.

He was attacked at 8 pm on his way to a shop and hacked several times before the thugs made away with his phone.

His sister-in-law, Lydia Atieno, said the body was discovered several hours later on the side of a road.

"We realised he was missing and thought he had gone to his cousin's place at night, but we found him dead. The postmortem results revealed that he was hit by a blunt object on the back of the head," said Mrs Atieno.

Last month, residents of Rabuor held a peaceful demonstration demanding the immediate transfer of the area OCPD Wyclife Kwendo over rising insecurity.

In one month, a woman was killed and four others were nursing injuries at various hospitals after being attacked by criminals.

In a recent incident, a widow was hacked to death while a 27-year-old man was seriously injured after they were attacked by criminals who are still at large.

In an interview, the residents said the woman and youths were both attacked a few kilometers away from their homes.

Caleb Omondi said he was attacked by two men armed with a machete and an axe yesterday at 8pm.

"They hit me twice on the head and once on my right hand before making away with my phone and the little cash I had," said Mr Omondi.

“I was forced to pretend I had died by continuing to lie down and only screamed for help after they had left.”

One hour later, Ms Mary Adhiambo was also attacked and killed on her way from her in-law’s home.

Her lifeless body, now preserved at Ahero Sub-County Hospital, was discovered by some residents at 9pm.

Mr Isaac Ouma Okumba, who was attacked two weeks ago while heading home at night in Dago, said he was waylaid by five men, who took off with his phone and Sh2,000 after attacking him with a machete.

“I sustained deep cuts in my hands while protecting my head, but I am glad I was rescued and rushed to a health facility,” he said.

Residents, who are now calling for immediate action against the thugs by the police commander, said their movements are restricted to daytime.

“The situation has been made more difficult for us widows. When held up with work, we are forced to sleep outside to evade the attacks,” said Ms Mercy Akinyi, from Rabuor.

Kasule Assistant Chief Erick Onyango said attacks had risen in the area, with the gang members stealing and causing bodily harm to the residents.

“In more serious cases, the criminals use motorbikes to escape after stealing,” said Mr Onyango.

In another robbery incident last week, Jamia Supermarket, owned by one Mr Hussein Hassan Kathi, was broken into and the thieves got away with Sh18,000 on a motorcycle.

The robbers also attacked two security guards at the shop, leaving them with deep cuts in their heads and arms.

CCTV footage from the shop revealed the faces of three youths breaking into the shop in the wee hours of the morning.

Armed with an axe, a machete, a kitchen knife and pliers, three of the robbers first attack the watchmen, who appear to be sleeping, before proceeding to shop.

After breaking into the shelves, the robbers quickly board a waiting motorcycle before fleeing the scene.

“I arrived at the shop a few minutes to 3am and found the doors wide open,” said Mr Hassan, who also lamented the slow police response.

His neighbour, Mr Muhammad Dayo, a boda boda rider, said he had to quit his business after suspected robbers broke into his shop and stole all his electronic goods.

The items, worth Sh800,000, are yet to be recovered even as the police continue with their investigations.

On Madaraka Day celebrations, Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathew Owili called on the police to act swiftly and ensure the suspects are arrested.

In response, Kisumu County Police Commander Alphonce Kimanthi said 13 suspects linked to the attacks had been arrested.

“We have arrested some of the suspects and are currently in possession of crude weapons and a motorbike used in the criminal activities,” said Mr Kimanthi.

He added that “the community should report suspicious characters to the police, these are people we may be living with in the society without knowing”.