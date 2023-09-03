Kisumu politicians castigated for starting 2027 campaigns

Kisumu County has become a hive of political activity as campaigns for the 2027 polls kick off in earnest barely a year after last year’s General Election.

The campaigns, which have caused divisions in the local county assembly due to political realignments, are threatening to derail services, with residents and a section of leaders raising concerns.

Residents have questioned when the leaders, who were only elected last year will serve them and deliver their campaign pledges if they start the campaigns this early.

Kisumu City Residents Voice chairman Audi Ogada accused some leaders in the region of pursuing “selfish personal agenda,” at the expense of the electorate. “It is very unfortunate and unacceptable. The so-called leaders are pursuing their selfish interests and have abandoned their representation and oversight roles,” Mr Ogada said.

Kisumu Woman Rep Ruth Odinga also weighed in on the matter, telling off her counterparts eyeing various positions to prove themselves by working for the people first before they can be elevated to the senior positions they are seeking.

“They are causing a lot of confusion and sending mixed signals to the residents even before they fulfil their campaign pledges. How do you explain leaders running up and down the county while they were elected to serve but have not done anything to warrant their ascension to those senior posts?” she asked.

She added that the 2027 campaign frenzy in the county could benefit their opponents particularly those in UDA.

“These infightings are not healthy and as leaders, we need to carry out self-introspection and deliver for the electorate who did us the favour and elected us into office on August 9, 2022,” she said.

Businessman John Anditi Winyo said the leaders should focus their energies on delivering on their manifestos first.

“It’s wrong for elected leaders and even civil servants to start early campaigns at the expense of serving the public,” he said.

The position that seems to have attracted the most attention is that of the governor, currently held by Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o, who is serving his second and last term.

Prof Nyong’o’s deputy Dr Mathews Owili is one of the politicians eying the position and his relationship with Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor who is also interested in the top seat has already deteriorated, after a recent public spat. The MP is serving his third term and hopes to ride on his development record in the constituency to rise to the top county seat.

“Owili should tell us what he has done with his position as deputy governor before seeking the governor position. We made him who he is and he must respect us,” Mr Owuor said at a funeral in Nyakach last week.

But Dr Owili, during an interview on Ramogi FM on Thursday, said he has nothing against the legislator.

“Hon Aduma is best placed to say what he has against me because I haven’t talked ill against him,” said Mr Owili during an interview.

Kisumu Central MP Joshua Oron, a first-timer in the National Assembly, has also focused his sights on the governor seat, and so has Senator Tom Ojienda. Kisumu West MP Rozah Buyu is also touted as a possible contender.

Some MCAs are also aiming higher, seeking to win various parliamentary seats in 2027. Market Milimani ward rep Seth Ochieng’ is eyeing the Kisumu East parliamentary seat currently held by Mr Shakeel Shabbir. Roads Executive Salmon Orimba is also said to be keen on the seat.

Central Nyakach MCA Vincent Obuya who is believed to be eyeing the Nyakach MP seat told the Nation that it was too early to begin campaigns as locals still expect their services in their current positions.