Kisumu police probe mysterious fire at county offices

Detectives in Kisumu have launched investigations into the cause of a mysterious fire that gutted Kisumu County offices that house critical lands and housing documents.

The 3pm inferno started at the Housing, Physical Planning and Urban Development offices, saw documents, furniture and part of the building destroyed.

County firefighters had difficulty in accessing the ninth floor of the 16-storey building which has no lift.

It took three fire engines to contain the raging fire that threatened to spread to upper floors and adjacent offices located at the Prosperity House.

No casualty was reported in the Sunday inferno in the building that also hosts the Regional Commissioner's office, Lake Victoria Basin Commission, county departments, Teachers Service Commission and Lake Region Economic Bloc offices.

The fire however engulfed the Housing and Urban Development Chief Officer’s office, the accounting section of the department and the Kenya Informal Settlements Improvement Project offices.

Kisumu Central Deputy County Commissioner John Cheruiyot said experts secured the scene and collected forensic evidence to unravel the cause of the fire.

“We cannot tell whether this has been done by arsonists or if it is an electric fault until we conclude the investigations,” he said.