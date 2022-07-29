Kisumu partners with private investor to provide toilets in informal settlements

Kisumu County has partnered with a private sector investor to scale up the provision of toilets in the informal settlements as it eyes to boost sanitation services in the lakeside city.

The signing of a five-year memorandum of understanding between Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company (Kiwasco) and Fresh Life Toilets follows a successful implementation of a pilot project in Nyalenda A and Nyalenda B.

Following the implementation of the low-cost and high-quality sanitation toilets pilot project in Nyalenda, Fresh Life managed to install over 600 facilities that serve nearly 20,000 residents on a daily basis.

Kiwasco managing director Thomas Odongo said the second phase of the project will target areas like Manyatta, Obunga, Kaloleni and Bandani.

Expand network

“Through the initiative by Fresh Life, Kiwasco has managed to realise an improvement in sanitation from the current level of 50 per cent to 55 per cent,” he said.

Mr Odongo pointed out that the expensive nature of setting up a sewerage system has made it impossible for the water service provider to expand their network.

“We only have an estimated 18 per cent of residents having a connection to the central sewerage system while only five per cent have access to septic tanks,” he said on Thursday.

“This is both a public health and environmental risk as the county is home to Lake Victoria, one of the largest freshwater lakes in Africa.

Unlike the pit latrines and septic tanks, he pointed out that the container-based toilets have put an end to what is commonly known as “flying toilets’ which are non-decomposing plastic bags that people use to dump waste due to lack of a proper sewerage system.

Dry technology

Fresh Life New Cities Managing Director Meltus Mugomi, while indicating that the new technology is ideal in areas where access to water is a challenge, noted that it uses dry technology.

“Other than Fresh Life toilets, we also offer in-home fresh fit toilets that target the elderly, disabled and people who are ailing,” he said.

Due to improved hygienic conditions in slums, the project has helped to reduce incidences of diarrheal diseases which is one of the killer diseases that affects children under the age of five.