Kisumu, partners in Sh7m food, medicines drive for flood victims

Hundreds of families displaced by floods in Kisumu County will benefit from relief food and medical supplies worth Sh7 million.

The county government is working with the national government, the Kenya Red Cross and Unicef in a five-day distribution drive.

Under the programme, over 1,000 households in Nyalenda B, Kapuodhe, Wigwa, Manga, Dunga, Kakola-Ombaka, Kolwa East and Gem Rae in Nyakach sub-county will benefit from the assistance.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathew Owili said hundreds of households suffered losses, with crops and property of an unknown property swept away by floods caused by ongoing rains.

"The county department of Special Programmes and Disaster Management will assess the vulnerability of our people and alleviate the suffering of our people," said Dr Owili.

To mitigate the effects of heavy flooding, the county department of Roads and Public Works has started clearing clogged waterways in flood-prone areas.

The desilting is meant to remove accumulated sediments impeding water flow.

Desilting

The department started desilting River Wigwa in Nyalenda on Sunday following heavy flooding.

This is expected to prevent water overflowing to surrounding villages.

"The county government intends to create guidelines for desilting key rivers within the county. This policy will act as a guideline by implementing the authority to desilt the river beds," he said.

Meanwhile, county officials are setting up an emergency response centre.