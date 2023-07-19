Kisumu governor Nyong’o has back surgery at Jaramogi hospital

At exactly 4pm on Friday, July 14, a patient was wheeled into the operating theatre at Jaramogi Oginga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH).

Lying on a stretcher in a blue surgical gown was the Governor of Kisumu, Prof Anyang' Nyong'o.

He had arrived at the hospital 30 minutes earlier, accompanied by his wife, Dorothy, and a number of county officials.

Prof Nyong'o, who had addressed a press conference on the Kisumu-Kericho border clashes at 1pm, hours before the procedure, is on record as saying, "I can't stand this, let's do it here."

As for the hospital, the governor's back pain, medically known as cauda equina syndrome, had been bothering him for some time.

The condition occurs when the bundle of nerves at the end of the spinal cord is damaged. It causes pain radiating down the spine into the legs and back, it causes numbness around the anus and loss of bowel and bladder control.

Perhaps in a show of confidence in the services offered at the level five hospital, the governor was prepared to go under the knife.

But in a major 'leap of faith' for spinal surgery, Dr Bethwel Raore, a senior neurosurgeon from Atlanta, USA, led a group of five local doctors and other medical specialists to carry out the operation.

Under anaesthesia for two hours and 30 minutes, the governor was well looked after by the doctors and spent the night in the surgical ward.

Prof Nyong'o is now among those who have benefited from the neurosurgical camps held at the hospital every three months as part of a partnership between JOOTRH and the Kisumu Neuro Surgery Initiative.

Past five years

The team has been visiting the hospital annually for the past five years.

The county communications officer, Mr John Oywa, said the governor had asked the hospital to book him in before the operation after learning about the ongoing neurosurgery camp.

“Thank you for saving my back,” said the governor after the procedure, adding that the neuro camps had proven that with adequate skills, complex surgeries can be performed in public hospitals.

“Everything has gone extremely well, and I am grateful to the hospital CEO George Rae for taking good care of me,” said the governor who was discharged last Saturday.

On Monday, the governor, who was on hand to officially open an induction programme for senior county officials, expressed confidence in the efficient services provided at the level six hospital.

According to the governor, the successful operation is an assurance that public health facilities are capable of treating conditions that some people often shy away from and end up spending huge amounts of money elsewhere.

A visibly proud Prof Nyong'o expressed confidence in the hospital. He now joins former Makueni governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, among the serving governors to seek such delicate services at a local public hospital.