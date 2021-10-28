Kisumu GBV centre staffer accused of abusing domestic helper

Ms Grace Aketch

Ms Grace Aketch.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Angeline Ochieng

A paralegal with a gender-based violence unit in Kisumu County was on Tuesday charged in a Winam court with causing bodily harm on her neighbour’s domestic helper.

