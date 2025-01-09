Kisumu family’s 10-day search for missing kin ends in a Siaya morgue

The body of a Rongo University graduate, who has been missing since December 30, was on Wednesday found in a morgue in Siaya County, ending a 10-day search by his family.

The disappearance of Erick Ouma Ombewa, 26, had left his restless family in Kisumu County searching far and wide.

On Wednesday evening, the family found the body of the budding teacher at the Bondo Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

Police now say the death is not a murder but a result of a road accident.

According to Gem Sub-County Deputy Director of Criminal Investigation Godfrey June, Erick was knocked down by a lorry on the afternoon of December 30 at Kauge near Ndori, Siaya.

“One of the matatu drivers picked him up along the road and rushed him to Bondo Sub-County Hospital. From the hospital reports, he had head injuries and was bleeding from the mouth,” said Mr June.

He added that from the hospital reports, they had ruled out murder.

According to Eric’s mother, Rose Oliewo Ombewa, the discovery followed a tip-off from a relative.

“We got a call from a relative, who had been tipped off that a body had been recovered from River Yala. We sent him to confirm if he could be my son,” said Mrs Ombewa. “However, it wasn’t him. But we found out that my son had been lying at the mortuary for a week now. He had head injuries that had been stitched.”

Margaret Ombewa (right) and her mother Rose Onyango Ombewa, carrying Erick's portrait during an interview with the Nation on January 08, 2025, at their home in Seme Sub-County in Kisumu. Photo credit: Alex Odhiambo| Nation Media Group

Mrs Ombewa eulogised Erick as a social, hardworking and very strict person. He had studied education, majoring in sciences, at Rongo University.

Eric’s sister, Margaret, said that on December 30, when the late was last seen, he had left home in the afternoon to go for a drink.

At around 4pm, the mother received a distress call from Erick. He requested for Sh300, which she sent. However, he never returned home that night.

“My brother is not the type to sleep away from home. In case he would be late, he would make sure to call and inform us. His phone was switched off throughout the night,” said the sister.

Finally, on January 1, the phone was switched on. When they called, a bar attendant responded.

“We gathered from the bar owner that our brother had ordered two bottles of spirits but could not pay. He could only pay Sh200 via M-Pesa. He opted to leave his phone as security,” the mother said.

The family was told that the bar owner and attendant were familiar with their kin.

“The people working at the bar told us he was alone, taking his drink. He didn’t have any confrontation with anybody,” the sister explains.

They were told that their son left through the bar’s backdoor. That was the last time he was seen.

ACK Tieng’re Church pastor Jeconia Awino said Erick was active in church service.

“I have known the boy for many years. He served very well as a youth leader at Nyadhi Parish in Seme. I know him very well since I am a close family friend,” said Mr Awino.

After graduation, Erick spent most of his time teaching at Ramba High School in Siaya County on an internship.

“It is still a puzzle for us as a family. We would want to have a post-mortem done on my son for closure on what really happened,” said Mrs Ombewa.