Kisumu demolitions: Necessary evil or street cleansing?

The ambitious project to redesign the Kisumu city centre into a non-motorised transport area is promising to change the face of the lakeside town, even as displaced traders accuse the administration of ignoring their plight.

The initiative that has led to the displacement of more than 3,000 traders is expected to enhance the aesthetics of the city and renew its potential as a business hub.

In preserving the status of the town that was founded in 1901, Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o has said his administration will no longer approve the construction of high-storey buildings on Oginga Odinga street.

"We will not approve any construction of high-storey buildings along the street as we target to maintain and preserve the original architecture of the city," he said.

This, therefore, means that Mega Plaza and the University of Nairobi buildings will remain the tallest structures on the busy street.

While presiding over the launch of the beautification of Oginga Odinga Quadrant in Kisumu on February 24, Prof Nyong'o announced plans to have the street classified as a historical site.

He indicated that the county government was making efforts to submit a special appeal to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) to include Oginga Odinga street as a historical site in a bid to preserve Kisumu's cultural and commercial heritage.

The proposed non-motorised walkway -- Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Triangle -- brings together Oginga Odinga street, Ang'awa street and Jomo Kenyatta highway.

Acting city manager Abala Wanga said the streets will be one-way, while traders have been barred from selling their wares on pavements.

"Vehicles will park at the backstreet while those offloading goods will have a maximum of 15 minutes as we look to restructure the city centre and ensure that pedestrians and cyclists enjoy enhanced convenience and safety," he said.

The beautification programmes are being done through the collaboration between the World Bank Group and the French Government through the Kenya Urban Support Programme and Kisumu Urban Project, as well as the corporate sector in Kisumu.

The projects include drainage, integrated solid waste management system, environmental conservation and stewardship, development and management of city markets, public health and sanitation as well as street lighting and beautification.

Mr Wanga noted that the city will fully resettle traders once the construction of Kibuye market and the Sh350 million Uhuru Business Complex are completed.

"We have so far resettled between 900 and 1,000 and are in the process of reorganising Ojino Okew street to have decent trading cubicles," he told Nation.

The initiative is meant to benefit traders who were evicted from the famous Lwang'ni beach, Kibuye market, Winmatt and outside Akamba bus offices.

The changes announced by the county management will also affect public service vehicles, tuk tuks, and boda bodas, which have been barred from entering the city centre.

"We are moving all bus companies that have their offices and parking yards within the city centre to Kondele, Otonglo, Nyamasaria and Mamboleo, where commuters will be picked and dropped," said Mr Wanga, adding that the areas will become the new growth nodes of the city.

The proposals will help manage growth in Kisumu and regulate development of new infrastructure.

"As we continue to witness rapid population growth, more people are moving to the edge of the city and traffic congestion may get worse," he said.

The county has already diverted big trucks to use Kondele bypass and avoid Nairobi road through Kisumu Boys roundabout.

The city indicated that the yet to be completed Sh99.8 million Nyamasaria satellite bus park will provide a big relief to the main bus stage at the city centre.

"The new park will have vehicle parking bays, matatu sacco offices, passenger lounges and biodigester within the toilets, waste management systems, modern restaurants, hydrants and disaster management system," he said.

Upon completion, Mr Abala said, PSVs plying Nairobi-Kisumu, Mombasa-Kisumu will not be allowed in the city centre.