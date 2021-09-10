Kisumu County workers threaten to down tools

Kenya Local Government Workers Union

Members of the Kenya Local Government Workers Union carry a banner during a past march.

Photo credit: File | James Njuguna | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Members of the Kenya Local Government Workers Union (KLGWU) in Kisumu have threatened to paralyse operations next week over alleged intimidation and harassment by a senior county official.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.