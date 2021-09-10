Kisumu County workers threaten to down tools

Members of the Kenya Local Government Workers Union (KLGWU) in Kisumu have threatened to paralyse operations next week over alleged intimidation and harassment by a senior county official.

They have vowed to stage a protest at the county's headquarters on Tuesday to push for the official's removal from office, and they accused him further of violating rights of workers.

Kisumu branch secretary Rashid Ondu said it was unfortunate that the County Secretary and Public Service Board have not taken action against the official, who the Nation cannot name because the allegations against him are unproven, despite receiving numerous complaints from aggrieved workers.

"Our 14-day notice expires on Monday 13 at midnight and we will down our tools until the officer leaves the office," he said during a press conference at his office yesterday.

Mr Ondu also claims that the official is irregularly in office after his contract expired in December 2020.

"Despite being beyond the mandatory retirement age of 60, the officer is enforcing illegal actions and arbitrarily transferring revenue collectors," he said.

The union has also petitioned the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission, County Public Service Board, Speaker of the Assembly and Governor Anyang' Nyong'o over the alleged conduct of the officer.

The protest comes months after the official reportedly attacked a revenue officer on claims that the employee was pilfering county funds and failing to remit this to county coffers.