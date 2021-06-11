Kisumu County to scale up testing amid Covid-19 crisis

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital

A nurse attends to Covid-19 patients recuperating at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu County on June 10, 2021. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kisumu County government will scale up Covid-19 testing after receiving 6, 000 rapid testing kits from the Ministry of Health headquarters as it seeks to prevent further spread of the virus.

