File

Kisumu

Prime

Kisumu County on the spot over misuse of Sh300m

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Kisumu County Government cannot account for nearly Sh300 million meant for various urban development projects, according to an audit report tabled in the National Assembly.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.