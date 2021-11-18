Kisumu County employee in court for stoning DP Ruto motorcade

A Kisumu County employee accused of attacking Deputy President William Ruto’s motorcade recently has denied charges of causing malicious damage to government property.

Mr Wilson Aminda, an enforcement officer, is alleged to have been among rowdy youths that interrupted the DP's campaign rally in Kisumu on November 10, 2021.

The accused appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Robert Wanda of Winam Law Courts Thursday. He was charged with causing malicious damage to government property.

“On November 10, 2021 with others not in court, you willfully and unlawfully destroyed five government vehicles during DP Ruto's campaign rally at Kondele,” read the court papers.

On The second account, Mr Aminda is facing charges of creating disturbance in a manner likely to bridge peace contrary to section 95 (1) (b) of the penal code.

He is accused of pelting stones at a crowd and the DP's motorcade, thereby maliciously destroying two Landcruisers and a Toyota vehicle.

Mr Aminda denied the charges and pleaded with the court to grant him reasonable bail terms.

He argued that he is an employee of the county and is therefore not a flight risk.

He was released on Sh500,000 bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.