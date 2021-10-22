Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda arrested over chaos at eatery

Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda

Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda and a number of youths were on Friday arrested for allegedly causing chaos that led to destruction of property at a popular restaurant in the lakeside city.

