Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda arrested over chaos at eatery

Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda and a number of youths were on Friday arrested for allegedly causing chaos that led to destruction of property at a popular restaurant in the lakeside city.

The MP is said to have attacked a group of youths he claimed to be supporting his rival Dr Joshua Oron as they had lunch at Kalongolongo Restaurant. Four people were injured in the melee.

Mr Phillip Ochieng who was at the restaurant told the Nation.Africa that 21 supporters of Dr Oron had gathered there for lunch before the MP walked in.

The alleged MP’s supporters later arrived at the eatery on motorcycles and accused Mr Ochieng and three other people of opposing the legislator.

"The MP’s bodyguard hit one of us with a chair before chaos erupted," said Mr Ochieng.

He claimed the youths were armed with crude weapons including knives and clubs. Two people were stabbed and rushed to Kisumu County Referral Hospital.

"The MP should stop using youths to fight his battles," said Mr Jack Copako.

Mr Onyango Tosha asked politicians to peacefully sell their policies.

Kisumu County Commander Mr Kipkirui Ng'eno confirmed that the legislator was in custody.