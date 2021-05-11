Kisumu anti-terror operation: 5 suspects moved to Nairobi

Vehicles are pictured in a traffic jam in Kisumu County as police searched on May 9, 2021 for suspected terrorists said to have sneaked into the county.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The suspects were arrested in a two-day operation by a multi-agency team of officers from Kisumu and Nairobi.

Five people arrested over the weekend in a police operation to find terror suspects believed to have sneaked into Kisumu have been transferred to Nairobi for further investigations.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Wangamati grilled over Sh6.5m fuel for private cars

  2. State to equip women's prisons with day care centres

  3. Bandits paralyse health services in Baringo

  4. Syombua murder: Man who helped ex-KDF soldier gets five years

  5. Woman drowns after Ngong River sweeps away house 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.