Kisumu advertises tender for building waste recycling centre

The Kisumu County government has advertised a tender for developing an integrated waste management plant.

This follows the successful relocation of the decade-old Kachok dumpsite to the Kasese waste management centre in Muhoroni sub-county.

The tender is open to local and international bidders familiar with the waste management industry.

“The county government of Kisumu successfully decommissioned Kachok Dumpsite and is in the process of developing an integrated waste management facility 20 kilometers away from CBD in Ombeyi ward, Muhoroni Sub county,” the advert says.

The plant will play a major role in processing and converting garbage to other environmentally friendly products.

The county says it will convert the waste into energy and fertilisers, besides making building materials from shredded glass and plastics.

This is to ensure that the waste does not pile up as had been the case at the old Kachok dumpsite.

What it entails

“The successful bidder will be required to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the waste management plant on a collaboration agreement basis as at an agreed concession period,” the advert says.

“The preferred company shall operate and maintain the facility in compliance with all the applicable government policies, legislation and regulations.”

Kisumu finalised the relocation of the dumpsite in mid-June with a promise to set up an integrated waste-to-energy plant that would serve as a garbage disposal and recycling centre.

In a past interview, Environment executive Salmon Orimba said plans were still underway to set up the plant.

But he said some hurdles stood in the way of the project.

This is after Ombeyi residents began protesting the relocation of the site to their area, saying the necessary infrastructure to convert the waste was not yet in place.

“We have advertised the site to attract potential investors who, after matching our standards, will proceed to set up the factories,” Mr Orimba said at the time.

The quarry where the waste plant will sit was being prepared, he said.