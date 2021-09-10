Kenya Railways land: State appeals court win for Nubian community

Kibos demolitions, Nubian community

A child heads back home from school at a site for internally displaced persons at Kibos, Kisumu County, on February 18, 2021. The residents, majorly of the Nubian community, camped at the site for nearly two weeks after they were evicted by the Kenya Railways Corporation.


Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Angeline Ochieng

Members of the Kibos Nubian community in Kisumu will have to wait a little longer before they can be compensated for their eviction by Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC).

