Kenha: Nyando bridge to be complete in June

Construction of the River Nyando bridge in Chemelil will continue beyond next month, with motorists and other users warned to brace for more inconvenience.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (Kenha) has asked motorists to avoid using the Awasi-Chemelil road but instead use the Kipistet-Chemelil or Mamboleo-Miwani-Chemelil-Muhoroni road.

Alternatively, they can use the Ahero-Ombeyi-Miwani-Chemelil route.

June 6

Kenha spokesman Samwel Kumba said the rehabilitation work is projected to end by June 6.

"As the works continue. The road is scheduled for full opening to traffic in about one month," said Mr Kumba.

He went on: "However, traffic flow was reinstated earlier today and the contractor is working half width, which is cordoned off."

Kenha is monitoring the site regularly to avert any further damage to the bridge.

The contractor, Decotec Enterprises Ltd, commenced the work on December 7 and it is 14 per cent complete.

The work includes securing the collapsed approach sections and reinforcing wing walls.

Meanwhile, Kenha has asked motorists to exercise caution as the rainy season starts in different parts of the country.