Interior PS Omollo hands over to new MD at Lake Basin

Director for Internal Audit at Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) Wycliffe Ochiaga has been appointed as the acting managing director at the regional agency.

Mr Ochiaga replaces Dr Raymond Omollo who was recently appointed by President William Ruto as the Principal Secretary in the State Department for Interior and National Administration.

In his appointment letter, East African Community and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano announced that Mr Ochiaga will take charge of the agency that oversees development across 18 counties in Nyanza, Western and parts of Rift Valley.

He will be based at LBDA headquarters in Kisumu City.

Dr Omollo officially handed over office to his successor on Friday and urged him to ensure he continues to elevate the organisation’s mantle.

LBDA, besides other development initiatives, engages in building water projects for communities.

In Homa Bay, the agency manages a Sh7 billion irrigation project dubbed Kimira-Oluch Smallholder Farm Improvement Project (Kosfip) that covers 3,685 acres of arable land in Rangwe and Karachuonyo.

Mr Wycliffe Ochiaga. He replaces Dr Omollo who was appointed the Interior PS. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

Mr Ochiaga, who served as an auditor at the regional agency, is credited with leading the authority in strengthening internal controls, corporate governance and compliance with regulatory requirements.

He is an accomplished accountant with over 10 years of experience in financial management, audit and corporate governance.

The new LBDA boss holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelor in Business Administration with Information Technology from Maseno University.

He is a member in good standing of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya, the Institute of Internal Auditors of Kenya, and the Institute of Directors of Kenya.